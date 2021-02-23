World Golf Championships 2021 Live Stream

An elite field comes to Florida for the season’s first WGC event

The World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession is set for Feb. 25-28 at the The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. That means it’s time to pick your optimal DraftKings fantasy golf lineup. Fortunately, our fantasy golf experts are ready to help.

Here’s what our best WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession lineup looks like in this week’s golfer predictions:

Rory McIlroy ($10,400)

We’re awfully tempted to go with Dustin Johnson yet again; DJ’s record in WGC events (six wins, two seconds and a third) is second only to Tiger Woods’ insanely dominant ledger (18 wins) in these elite-field money grabs. But it’s an underrated storyline this week that Rory needs only a Workday win to complete a career WGC slam. McIlroy comes in salty off a rare missed cut at the Genesis — his first MC since the 2019 British Open — but there’s no cutline to worry about this week, and we wouldn’t be worried if there were. Rory followed his last MC with some of the best golf of his career in the ensuing weeks, and we expect him to do the same now. No doubt he’d rather have a Masters to complete a career majors slam, but this will have to do for now.

Bryson DeChambeau ($9,900)

If there is such an animal as a course horse this week, it’s BC, who won the NCAA Championship at The Concession in 2015 with a score of 8-under. DeChambeau’s grand experiment in personal transformation, which paid off so handsomely at the U.S. Open, has yielded mixed results since — a couple of top 10s but also a missed cut at the Genesis. His statistical profile, though, is impeccable; he ranks first in SG: Off the Tee, first in SG: Tee-to-Green and second in SG: Total. Those numbers, combined with his course history, are too enticing to pass up. Chicks dig the long ball, and so do we.

Patrick Reed ($9,200)

Reed’s status as the defending champion is essentially meaningless this week, since the event has moved from Mexico to The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton. What is meaningful is Reed’s recent form — he won the Farmers in his last PGA Tour action before jetting off to Saudi Arabia and then taking a couple of weeks off. The guy’s never going to win any popularity contests, and he puts the lie to the axiom that Cheaters Never Prosper, but you can’t deny his talent — he’s second in SG: Putting and seventh in SG: Total this year.

Ryan Palmer ($7,200)

The great thing about WGC events is all the built-in bargains that these small, stacked fields bring with them. Case in point: Palmer, who has risen to No. 24 in the world and has top-4 finishes in three of his last five starts, can be had for a steal. He’s second on Tour in birdie average (5.07) and 23rd in SG: Total.

Abraham Ancer ($6,800)

Like some of his colleagues on this list, Ancer succumbed to the wind at Riviera, missing the cut at the Genesis. But don’t let that deter you. His record at 2020 WGC events was superb — finishes of T4, T12 and T15. The stage is not too big for Ancer, who has been safely ensconced in the world top 30 for more than a year now.

Brendon Todd ($6,400)

There’s a feast-or-famine quality to Todd’s play of late, but when he’s on, he’s on. He’s been a top-25 machine, posting 10 of them since the COVID re-boot in June. He’s sixth in driving accuracy and fifth in SG: Putting. We like that combination.

https://thedailychronicle.in/