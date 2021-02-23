Global SOFTWARE DEFINED INFRASTRUCTURE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2023

Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) is an automated system in which the computing hardware components are controlled by software without the need for human intervention. SDI helps in transforming IT infrastructure into an active resource. The applications based on cloud or hybrid cloud can be automated through SDI. The SDI simplifies and standardizes the basic IT consumption models, automates configuration, backs-up memory, and allows fully integrated hybrid cloud capabilities. SDI is capable of balancing workloads between public and private clouds, which helps in increasing the efficiency and speed of performance.
Deploying software defined infrastructure in an organization helps in reducing the complexity of upgrades and maintenance, improving IT staff productivity, providing transparent performance utilization, improving security management, and better allocation of IT staff. In the case of hyper converged systems, storage functions are directly mapped to compute levels for proving expansion of storage provisions.
