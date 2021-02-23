2021 PGA TOUR World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession Picks

Dustin Johnson enters the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship as one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is coming off a strong showing last week at the Genesis Invitational, and he’s finished inside the top-10 in four of his last five starts. Johnson will have some stiff competition in the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship field with proven champions like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau set to tee it up this week. The WGC-Workday Championship 2021 tees off on Thursday, Feb. 25, from The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour champion, is going off as the 13-2 favorite in the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other top contenders include Rahm (10-1), McIlroy (16-1) and Xander Schauffele (16-1). Before locking in your 2021 WGC-Workday Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it’s up over $11,100 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

Earlier this month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure nailed Daniel Berger’s win at +1400 in his best bets. McClure was also all over Viktor Hovland’s (+2500) victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top-five from the start and McClure’s best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets. Those are just some of his recent big hits.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model’s top 2021 WGC-Workday Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the WGC-Workday Championship 2021: Justin Thomas, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and doesn’t even crack the top five. Thomas was one of the hottest players on tour early this season, finishing T-12 or better in each of his first six starts.

However, Thomas missed the cut last week at the Genesis Invitational after shooting a 77 in the first round. The 27-year-old enters this week’s event ranked 117th in driving accuracy percentage (59.76), which doesn’t bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at The Concession. He’s not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the WGC-Workday Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he’s a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau enters this week’s event hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging over 305 yards per drive this season. Finau’s ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has helped him hit 69.91 percent of greens in regulation this season, which has resulted in 168 birdies in just 36 rounds.

The 31-year-old ranks inside the top-10 in scoring average (69.580) and birdie average (4.67), which has helped him secure a top-five finish in three consecutive starts. Finau is one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar this week in your 2021 WGC-Workday Championship bets.

How to make 2021 WGC-Workday Championship picks

Also, the model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 13-2

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory Mcilroy 16-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Tyrrell Hatton 20-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Brooks Koepka 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Webb Simpson 30-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Collin Morikawa 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Hideki Matsuyama 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Will Zalatoris 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Victor Perez 70-1

Sergio Garcia 70-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Marc Leishman 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Bubba Watson 80-1

Robert MacIntyre 80-1

Abraham Ancer 90-1

Jason Kokrak 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Matthew Wolff 90-1

Carlos Ortiz 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1