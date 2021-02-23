Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Research Report 2020-2026

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6212176-p-hydroxybenzoic-acid-market-in-china-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in China, including the following market information:

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Also Read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s707/sh/14aba254-4eaa-eb82-12cd-047ab27857d0/4f13daf4c9a06a8b1c7884ceeceeb094

Top Five Competitors in China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2019 (%)

The global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market was valued at 58 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 70 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Also Read : https://www.techsite.io/p/1943323

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on P-hydroxybenzoic Acid production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

LCP Grade’

Also Read: https://lorreinhardy101.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-and-furniture-lock-market-cagr.html

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Other

ALSO READ: https://wiseguy732883328.wordpress.com/2021/02/02/global-and-furniture-lock-market-audience-geographies-and-key-players-2020-2026/

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ueno Fine Chemicals

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Jiangsu Bvco

Suqian 3E

https://thedailychronicle.in/