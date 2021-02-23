2015-2026 Global Body Lotions Market Research by Type, End-Use and Region (COVID-19 Version)

Body Lotions Market 2020-2026

A New Market Study, Titled “Body Lotions Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Body Lotions market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Body Lotions industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/sample_request/2015-2025-Global-Body-Lotions-Market-Research-by-Type,-End-Use-and-Region-(COVID-19-Version)

Global Body Lotions Market Share, Benefits, Volume, Regional, Drivers, Opportunities, and Trends

Body lotion is often seen as conditioners that help in improving the skin quality, by moisturizing the skin. The global market size is foreseen to reach USD 80.05 billion by 2025 with respect to the market value of USD 50.45 billion during the year 2019, according to a new report by Fusion Market Research (FMR), growing at a CAGR of 8.01% from 2020 to 2025. The demand in the market for personal care has increased in the recent year owing to the rise in pollution and skin related problems. As per recent trends, the application of body lotion in the personal care section has seen a robust boost due to skin care awareness. The key benefits like smoothening of skin, reducing skin blemishes, nourishment, and protecting the skins from sunburns are the growth factors in the developing of the cosmetic industry. In the studied report 42% of population across the globe ranging from the age group of 18-29 are using skin nourishment on daily basis. Whereas, the age group of 30- 59 & 60 above are using the skin cream with an average of 35% and23% respectively. According to analyzed data by FMR, the market holds 45% of volume in the global region under the cosmetic section. Owing to the nature of climate and geography, the market is found to be distributed in various sections like age, skin type, and fragrance.

Personal care has been a part of daily routine, individuals find cosmetic products very useful and helpful in nourishing the skin, that protects the body from harmful radiations and helps in hydrating the skin. Owing to other features like the presence of important mineral oils and vitamins in the body care lotions like Vitamin A, B, C, and E has elevated the growth of the market. However, due to presence of compounds like mineral oils and fragrance, allergic reactions have been observed in some of the cases, that has resulted in the shift of population towards home remedial options like use of coconut oil, and others has resulted in the slowing down of the market growth rate. Opportunities like introducing of variety of products especially related to dermatological products will boost the market growth. Moreover, options like homemade remedies and substitutes like the use of other mineral oils will be a challenge for the market growth.

As per the analysis, the personal care section has a distributed market especially for the North America and Europe region. North America is the largest market in term of generating revenue with USD xx billion during the year 2019 due to the presence of key players. The market is expected to hold the position for the next 5 years, owing to the rise in personal hygiene and cases related to skin disease like allergic towards sunburns, dust, and naturally found pollen grains. Europe is considered to be the second-largest market shareholder with the market size of USD xx billion during the same period owing to the evolution of companies that are contributing more on research and development funding towards personal care section. However, Asia Pacific region will tend to grow at the fastest rate with an approximate CAGR of xx% during the period of 2020-2025, owing to an increase in the users of cosmetics in the personal care product section. In one of the recent announcement by the US company, Merlot Skin Care has introduced a new body lotion for all age group that contains an antioxidant property availed from red grapes. The product is introduced as an anti-aging body lotion that prevents the skin from early decay by maintaining the moisture intact within the skin.

Global Body Lotions Market- Competitive Landscape

Body Lotions market have large number of superior players resulting into a fragmented market. The list of key players are:

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oreal S.A.

Cavinkare

Avon Products Inc.

Olay

Beiersdorf AG

Crabtreeand Evelyn

Clarins

Hempz

Cetaphil

Aveeno

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Global Body Lotions Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global body lotions market based on type, application, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Global Body Lotions Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Dry Skin Body Lotion

Oily Skin Body Lotion

Normal Skin Body Lotion

Others

Global Body Lotions Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Men Using

Women Using

Baby Using

Global Body Lotions Market Distribution channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Offline(Direct sale and Distributor)

Online

Global Body Lotions Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Personal care

Global Body Lotions Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Check Discount @ https://www.fusionmarketresearch.com/request_discount/2015-2025-Global-Body-Lotions-Market-Research-by-Type,-End-Use-and-Region-(COVID-19-Version)

Continue…

CONTACT US

[email protected]

PH : +(210) 775-2636

https://thedailychronicle.in/