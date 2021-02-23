2015-2026 Global Business Intelligence Market Research by Type, End-Use and Region (COVID-19 Version)

Business Intelligence Market 2020-2026

Description

This global study of the Business Intelligence market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Business Intelligence industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Global Business Intelligence Market- Competitive Landscape

Business Intelligence market is the highly fragmented market and contains numerous small players working on the same product line. The list of key players of global Business Intelligence market are:

Microsoft

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

TABLEAU Software

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc.

QlikTech International AB

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Information Builders

Pegasystems Inc.

Continuum Managed Services

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Verizon Wireless

Cisco

Global Business Intelligence Market Share, Drivers, Opportunities, Volume, Value, Benefits, Region Analysis

The global market size is foreseen to reach USD 50.45 billion by 2025 with respect to the market size of USD 28.78 billion during the year 2019, according to a new report by Fusion Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 10.61% from 2020 to 2025. Business intelligence (BI) is a technology, integrated with analytic that helps in an in-depth study of the business models, analysis of complex data, conversion of raw data into useful information, and understanding the consumer’s needs. The system organizes the raw and unorganized information into an intelligible and organized format that can be enforced by an organization to develop and built business structure. The key benefit of this intelligence system is derived by gathering historical data, analyzing it, making predictions, and forecasting the data in a manner that will help the organization to build the strategies and take advantageous decisions over the competitors. The rise in demand for the BI model is fueled owing to the introduction of new trending technologies like cloud computing and internet-based networking like IoT(Internet of Things). The key benefits of this system are majorly helping the small, medium, and large scale enterprises to upgrade their information technology infrastructure and understand the requirements of the consumers that will ultimately lead to the growth of all the industries.

Organizations, now a days are driven by data like focusing on understanding the consumers need, and also identifying the internal strengths and weaknesses, are being fulfilled by business intelligence models. The reason for the success can be identified by the fact that most of the businesses are implementing business intelligence system into their operational activities. However, the factors like huge installation cost and difference in organizational structure results into the customization of software and required changes in deployment model takes a longer time, owing to which market growth is affected. Huge competition among the organizations and increase in demand for the networking devices will be an opportunity for the market growth. Moreover, rise in the security concerns, data theft, and lack of connectivity like situations are the major challenges for the market growth.

North America, is the largest market leader, holding more than 45% of market share during the year 2019, holding USD xx billion in the same year. Owing to the industrialization and boost in the growth of the industry like information technology, a boost in foreign policies like liberalization of foreign direct investment by the government has boosted the demand and market shares. Europe is considered to be the consolidated market holding the second position in the term of market revenue with USD xx billion during the year 2019. Asia Pacific market is considered to grow at a higher pace due to the development of IT sector, increase in demand for services for intelligent business modules like data modeling, data warehousing, and data mining will help the market to rise. Middle East and Africa are considered to grow at a slow rate owing to the dependency on outsourcing and lack of IT infrastructure.

Global Business Intelligence Market Reports Key Highlights

To analyze the business intelligence market with respect to industry growth trends, market future likelihoods, and their share to the entire market. The report provides detailed analysis about the key element influencing the growth of the market like, divers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, industry related challenges, and SWOT analysis. To identify the consumption of business intelligence market, with respect to operative regions (along with their individual key countries). The report analyzes the competitive improvement such as agreements, expansions, new product launches, merger, and acquisitions in the market. The report provides a plan of action by identifying the market leaders and completely analyze their growth strategies.

Global Business Intelligence Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global business intelligence market based on component, type, technology, deployment model, organization size, application, end-user, and region.

Global Business Intelligence Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Platform

Software

Services

Global Business Intelligence Market Data Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Structured Data

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

Global Business Intelligence Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Mobile

Cloud

Social

Global Business Intelligence Market Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

On-Demand

On-Premises

Global Business Intelligence Market Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Business Intelligence Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Fraud Detection & Security Management

Supply Chain Optimization

Network Management & Optimization

Workforce Management

Sales & Marketing Management

Operations Management

Global Business Intelligence Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

BFSI

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Global Business Intelligence Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



