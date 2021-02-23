2015-2026 Global Business Intelligence Market Research by Type, End-Use and Region (COVID-19 Version)

Business Intelligence Market 2020-2026
This global study of the Business Intelligence market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Business Intelligence industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Global Business Intelligence Market- Competitive Landscape
Business Intelligence market is the highly fragmented market and contains numerous small players working on the same product line. The list of key players of global Business Intelligence market are:
- Microsoft
- SAP SE
- IBM Corporation
- TABLEAU Software
- Oracle
- SAS Institute Inc.
- QlikTech International AB
- MicroStrategy Incorporated
- Information Builders
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Continuum Managed Services
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Sisense Inc.
- Verizon Wireless
- Cisco
Global Business Intelligence Market Share, Drivers, Opportunities, Volume, Value, Benefits, Region Analysis
The global market size is foreseen to reach USD 50.45 billion by 2025 with respect to the market size of USD 28.78 billion during the year 2019, according to a new report by Fusion Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 10.61% from 2020 to 2025. Business intelligence (BI) is a technology, integrated with analytic that helps in an in-depth study of the business models, analysis of complex data, conversion of raw data into useful information, and understanding the consumer’s needs. The system organizes the raw and unorganized information into an intelligible and organized format that can be enforced by an organization to develop and built business structure. The key benefit of this intelligence system is derived by gathering historical data, analyzing it, making predictions, and forecasting the data in a manner that will help the organization to build the strategies and take advantageous decisions over the competitors. The rise in demand for the BI model is fueled owing to the introduction of new trending technologies like cloud computing and internet-based networking like IoT(Internet of Things). The key benefits of this system are majorly helping the small, medium, and large scale enterprises to upgrade their information technology infrastructure and understand the requirements of the consumers that will ultimately lead to the growth of all the industries.
Organizations, now a days are driven by data like focusing on understanding the consumers need, and also identifying the internal strengths and weaknesses, are being fulfilled by business intelligence models. The reason for the success can be identified by the fact that most of the businesses are implementing business intelligence system into their operational activities. However, the factors like huge installation cost and difference in organizational structure results into the customization of software and required changes in deployment model takes a longer time, owing to which market growth is affected. Huge competition among the organizations and increase in demand for the networking devices will be an opportunity for the market growth. Moreover, rise in the security concerns, data theft, and lack of connectivity like situations are the major challenges for the market growth.
North America, is the largest market leader, holding more than 45% of market share during the year 2019, holding USD xx billion in the same year. Owing to the industrialization and boost in the growth of the industry like information technology, a boost in foreign policies like liberalization of foreign direct investment by the government has boosted the demand and market shares. Europe is considered to be the consolidated market holding the second position in the term of market revenue with USD xx billion during the year 2019. Asia Pacific market is considered to grow at a higher pace due to the development of IT sector, increase in demand for services for intelligent business modules like data modeling, data warehousing, and data mining will help the market to rise. Middle East and Africa are considered to grow at a slow rate owing to the dependency on outsourcing and lack of IT infrastructure.
Global Business Intelligence Market Reports Key Highlights
- To analyze the business intelligence market with respect to industry growth trends, market future likelihoods, and their share to the entire market.
- The report provides detailed analysis about the key element influencing the growth of the market like, divers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, industry related challenges, and SWOT analysis.
- To identify the consumption of business intelligence market, with respect to operative regions (along with their individual key countries).
- The report analyzes the competitive improvement such as agreements, expansions, new product launches, merger, and acquisitions in the market.
- The report provides a plan of action by identifying the market leaders and completely analyze their growth strategies.
Global Business Intelligence Market- Segmentation
Fusion Market Research has segmented the global business intelligence market based on component, type, technology, deployment model, organization size, application, end-user, and region.
Global Business Intelligence Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Platform
- Software
- Services
Global Business Intelligence Market Data Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Structured Data
- Unstructured Data
- Semi-Structured Data
Global Business Intelligence Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Mobile
- Cloud
- Social
Global Business Intelligence Market Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- On-Demand
- On-Premises
Global Business Intelligence Market Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Business Intelligence Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Predictive Asset Maintenance
- Fraud Detection & Security Management
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Network Management & Optimization
- Workforce Management
- Sales & Marketing Management
- Operations Management
Global Business Intelligence Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- BFSI
- Telecommunications & IT
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government & Defense
- Energy & Utilities
- Transportation & Logistics
- Media & Entertainment
Global Business Intelligence Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
