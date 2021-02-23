2015-2026 Global GMO Seed Market Research by Type, End-Use and Region (COVID-19 Version)

GMO Seed Market 2020-2026

This global study of the GMO Seed market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global GMO Seed industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Global GMO Seed Market Growth, Trend, Market Share, Revenue, Drivers, Opportunities, Threat, and Regional Analysis

The global GMO seed market size is expected to reach USD 30.12 billion by 2025 with respect to the market size of USD 19.99 billion during the year 2019, according to a new report by Fusion Market Research, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025. GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) seeds are newly researched, cultured, and genetically modified grains with higher crop yielding capacity. Some of the benefits of modified seeds are identified by the nature of its resistant towards external threats like insects, weeds, and plant-based diseases are considerable. The crops produced from GMO seeds have the advantage over conventional seeds in term of yield capacity and nutritional value. Crops like corn and soybean have registered a higher growth rate of 49% and 35% respectively across the globe during the period of 2018-2019. According to recent trend of producing crops on large quantity with the help of healthy and enriched multivitamin seeds have been in demand, resulting in the sudden boost of the market growth. The government of countries like Brazil, Australia, Canada, and others initiated in promoting the use of genetically modified seeds and marketing of its advantages over conventional seeds has been a great success, resulting in the increase of domestic production of foods and cash crops like sugarcane, canola, cotton, soybean, and corn. On the basis of region, North America has accounted to be the largest shareholder having a market value of USD xx billion, owing to technological advancement like research and development in genetic engineering. Latin America and the Asia Pacific are the second and third largest growing market owing to the presence of a large population, government support, and productive land.

Increasing population across the globe and a rise in demand for agriculture produce has registered a high growth rate for genetically grown seeds in order to fulfill the need of food among growing accumulation. Owing to advancement in field of bio-engineering and bio-medical together has also promoted the market growth. However, lack of awareness among most of the farmers across the world regarding the benefits of GMO seeds and its multipurpose role has accounted for a reason toward slow market growth. According to scientific consensus, production of crops from these seeds are safe for consumption within livestock and human beings. Owing to its safety features, there is an opportunity for the companies to invest more in research and development programs for genetically culturing the seeds and use the same for producing crops. Moreover, usage and growing of food crops from these seeds in most of the European countries like Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, and Asian Country like Bhutan have restrictions due to health concerns, which will be a challenge for the market growth.

North America, is considered to be the largest market leader holding a market share of xx%, the revenue generated during the year 2019 is estimated to be USD xx billion, and rate of growth is expected to be an approximate CAGR of x% during forecast period. The market is expected to grow further owing to the bio diversification. In addition, bodies like United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) & Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have set rules and regulations which include checking of chemical composition, presence of allergens, and monitoring the use of pesticides during crop cultivation and producing of GMO based products are ensured to be safe and secure before they are launched into the market for personal consumption. Banned in most of the European nations, the market revenue is calculated to be only xx% of the total sales during the same period. Owing to which the European market is forecasted to grow at a very slow pace. On the other hand, the presence of mentioned market in the countries of Asia- Pacific & Latin America region is proposed to grow at a higher rate with an approximate CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Owing to the food requirements, adoption of technology from western countries and government relaxation will lead the market to grow.

Global GMO Seed Market Reports Major Highlights

The report provides an extensive analysis of the prevailing and arising market trends, threats and opportunities in the global GMO seed market. The report provides a comprehensive study of the factors that encourage and restrain the growth of the GMO seed market by the use of different strategic tools like SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 forces model, and PESTLE analysis. The report includes an extended analysis of the GMO seed market, identified by the availability of key product positioning and observing the top competitors within the market framework. The report provides a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of current industry trends and estimation of future forecast that help measures the predominant market opportunities. The report helps to recognize the structure of GMO seed market by realizing its various segments and also understanding the sub-segments. The report concentrates on the key global GMO seed manufacturers, specify, depict and analyze the sales amount, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT study and course of action plans during the forecast period.

Global GMO Seed Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global GMO Seed Market based on type, trait, end user, and region.

Global GMO Seed Market Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Corn

Soyabean

Cotton

Alfalfa

Sugar Beets

Zucchini

Papaya

Potato

Apple

Global GMO Seed Market Trait Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Tolerance

Global GMO Seed Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

E-retailers

Others

Global GMO Seed Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Global GMO Seed Market- Competitive Landscape

GMO Seed Market is considered to be consolidated market due to the presence of key players working on the same product line. The list of key players of global GMO seed market are:

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science India Ltd

DOW Agrosciences LLC

Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp

KWS SAAT SE

Land O Lakes Inc.

Monsanto Co

Sakata Seed Corp

Syngenta AG

Takii Seeds

Dupont

Agreliant Genetics LLC

Bejo Zaden BV

Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd

DLF Seeds and Science

