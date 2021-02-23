(COVID-19 Version) Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

5G Chipset Market 2020-2026

Global 5G Chipset Market Growth, Trends & Benefits

5G, popularly known as fifth generation technology in the field of communication is going revolutionize the entire digital industry. The global 5G chipset market is expected to reach USD 23.05 billion by 2025 from USD 0.71 billion in the year 2020. The growing demand of 5G chipset market has increased due to the requirement of huge data for personal and commercial use. It is expected that upon introduction of 5G technology the rate of data transfer is going to increase by 1000 times in comparison to the old and existing technologies like 3G and 4G. Owing to the increasing trends like IoT(Internet of Things), cloud computing, and robust networking system, the 5G chipset industry is expected to grow at a higher pace. Upon launch of mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) and Digital/Analog Front End (DAFE) ASICs by the technology giant Samsung, has brought a revolutionary change in the field of mobile and information technology industry. Introduction of RFIC and ASIC chipset will reduce the power consumption and weight by 25% in digital appliances. The increase in the bandwidth from 800MHz to 1.4GHz will not only increase the fast connectivity but will also reduce the latency rate. In comparison to other chipset type, ASICs is considered to hold the largest market share during the year 2020. North America is considered to be the largest growing market due to the continuous research and development programs in different fields of industry.

Owing to an increase in demand for smartphones and the introduction of new technologies like IoT, blockchain, and others have boosted the 5G chipset market growth. However, costing will be a serious concern for most of the companies due to up-gradation in the hardware products associated with 5G technology. Any up gradation or change in the existing technology results in the change of the hardware to make the software compatible with the device makes the shifting process difficult for the companies. Whereas, the use of 5G chipset and its technology can be combined with other devices in the field of automation, healthcare, retail, and defense services will provide an opportunity for the market growth in the future. Moreover, integration of devices, designing new products, post-production services, network issue will remain a challenge for market growth.

North America, region is considered to be the dominating region by volume and holds the largest market share by more than 45% during the year 2019. Owing to rapid development in technologies, research and development activities will attract the major players to invest in the market of North America. However, Asia Pacific is also considered to be the dominating region in future which is expected to surpass the North America market in term of volume and shareholding. Owing to more investment in the field of the smartphone, digitization of commercial and personal appliances will attract the key players to invest in 5G chipset market.

Global 5G Chipset Market Reports- Highlights

Global 5G chipset market report includes the qualitative and quantitative data on production, consumption, historical and forecast data for the year 2020-2025. It is estimated that upon launch of 5G services, the impact will be over all 2.5 billion population across the world. Global 5G chipset market report includes extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the global and different regions. Regional analysis of the global 5G chipset market provides analysis on the presence of manufacturers, products, value chain analysis, company profile, product launch, and sales strategies. Report provides a brief analysis of the strategic presence of key players and their market share, growth strategies, product line, cost of the product and its alternative.

Global 5G Chipset Market- Segmentation

Fusion Market Research has segmented the global 5G chipset market based on product type, IC type, operational frequency, deployment type, end user, and region.

Global 5G Chipset Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Consumer Premises Equipment

Devices

Network Infrastructure Equipment

Global 5G Chipset Market IC Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Cellular Integrated circuit (Cellular IC)

Millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmwave IC)

Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)

Radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC)

Global 5G Chipset Market Operational Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Global 5G Chipset Market Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Connected Vehicles

Smartphones/Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Global 5G Chipset Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Automotive & Transportation

Public Safety & Surveillance

Energy & Utilities

Building Automation

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Global 5G Chipset Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Global 5G Chipset Market- Competitive Landscape

5G chipset market is considered to be consolidated market due to the presence of big market players working on the same product line. The list of key players of global 5G chipset market are:

Qualcomm (US)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Nokia (Finland)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Xilinx (US)

IBM (US)

Qorvo (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

API Technologies Corp (US)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Integrated Device Technology (US Anokiwave (US)

