Global Visible Light Communication Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Visible Light Communication Market, By Component (Image Sensor, Visible Light Diode), By Application (Location Based Service, Indoor Applications, Outdoor Applications), By Vertical (Transportation, Automotive, Defense, Healthcare) – Forecast 2022

Market Overview

Visible Light Communication can be defined as free space optical wireless communication technology that utilizes the visible light to transmit data across the distances. This type of technology is widely used in a number of applications or end user segments that includes intelligent traffic management system, wireless communication, power line communication, home networking system and underwater communication.

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is a method by which Light Emitting Diode (LED) are utilized to transfer the data by using visible light as a transmission medium. The increasing usage of data over the mobile phones and via other wireless devices, lack of spectrum appears to be one of the major problem for which visible light communication can be offered as a potential solution. The raising demand of the retails based indoor positioning market due to high traffic and better illumination has paved the way for the growth of the visible light communication market. The increasing demand by retailer to send instant offers to customers in the form of messages to enhance their shopping experience has also anticipated to boost the overall VLC market.

The study also indicates that the increasing investments in the research and development of new products by various key players like General Electric Company, LVX Systems and others are expected to make a revolutionary changes in visible light communication market.

The global Visible Light Communication Market is expected to grow exponentially by 2022, at will show a significant growth in CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Visible Light Communication Market are – fSONA Networks (Canada), General Electric Company (U.S.), Casio Computer Co., Ltd.(Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and among others.

Segments:

Visible Light Communication market is segmented on the basis of component, application and verticals.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Visible Light Communication Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Visible Light Communication Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that raising applications of indoor location based services is expected to propel the visible light communication market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services is also driving the 3D Scanner market.

