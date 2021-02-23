Global Red Brass Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape2020-2026

The global Red Brass market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Red Brass volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Red Brass market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Red Brass market is segmented into

5% Zinc

10% Zinc

15% Zinc

Segment by Application

Segment by Application

Architecture

Building

Electrical

Industrial

Others

Global Red Brass Market: Regional Analysis

The Red Brass market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Red Brass market report are:

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Red Brass market include:

Concast Metal

National Bronze & Metals

GBC Metals

EJB

Metal Care

SagarDeep

California Metal-X

Alaskan Copper & Brass

CBC Specialty Metals

Shree Extrusions

Flury Foundry

