Data Analytics Market Growing Trends, Trending News, Worldwide opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries globally, global data analytics market is no exception. As the worldwide economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Market Research Future has published a current study which meticulously studies the impact of global data analytics market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. On this, the analysts covered information that the market is expecting substantial growth during the forecast period (2017-2023) at 30.08% CAGR. Data analytics has emerged as an essential concept and has simultaneously gained much traction in recent years, which will continue contributing to the market growth with achieving USD 77.64 billion.

Market Drivers & Challenges

Data analytics is the process that involves analyzing, storing and collecting large data sets to discover trends and more useful information that can be used for relevant business decisions. In the recent times, companies have implemented big data analytics to increase the organization’s sales, customer service, enhance logistics, improve efficiency, and risk management in the crisis caused due to COVID 19 pandemic. During this situation, most of the big companies are working from home, data analytics is being a vital aspect for the businesses to make its revenue amid lockdown worldwide. This scenario is making the market of data analytics more and more stable despite world pandemic caused by COVID 19.

As per research, while the year 2019 has been a tremendously eventful year for data analytics, 2020 is estimated to be the year of data! The mount in the adoption of this aspect of data analytics, including machine learning and AI solutions has skyrocketed data analytics generation, and its need robust implementations have scored the market’s value to a great extent.

The global data analytics market has witnessed continuous and robust augmentation in the past few years and is proposed to continue this same path. Under the assistance of data analytics, organizations are now efficiently leveraging data in extracting essential insights, which can be used to generate actionable decisions. In the past some years, data analytics has been primarily used to empower organizations to make the most profitable business choices. All these factors have also contributed to the growth of the market.

The big data analytics market is also driven by organizations that realize the operational advantages of using analytics solutions that authorize organizations to target better consumers, enterprise-grade security, surge access to cloud-based models, continue vendor consolidation, and data governance solutions offered by market vendors. As per the same study, the key trends impacting the data analytics market is the Internet of Things (IoT) adoption and proliferation of data, data fuelling machine learning and AI growth, as well as data strategy becoming central to C-level business planning.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1689

Segmentation:

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global data analytics market. The segments involved are type, solution, application, organization size, deployment, and industry.

Depending on the type segment, the market has included prescriptive analytics, predictive analytics, customer analytics and descriptive analytics.

Depending on solution segment, the market has included fraud & security intelligence, data management, data visualization, data mining, and data monitoring.

Depending on the application segment, the data analytics market has included supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, database management, human resource management, and more.

Depending on organization size, the market has included small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

Depending on the deployment segment, the market has included cloud and on-premise.

Depending on the industry segment, the market has included BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, energy & power, transport and logistics and others.

Regional Front

South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Rest of the World are the major regions studied for the market’s growth.

Among these, the North America region, predominantly the US, is leading and is possible to sustain its leadership in the coming years with 80% of the investment from the major players existing in the region. North America led the data analytics market in 2018 and is likely to maintain its position over the assessment period. The main factors are encouraging market growth in this area with the rise in cloud services adoption in various industries and the adoption of advanced analytics solutions among SMEs.

Owing to the mounting saturation of data analytics giants in the Asia Pacific and Europe are also the factor behind high investment in the market.

Top Players

SAP SE (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Looker Data Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Datameer Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), and IBM Corporation (U.S.).

Related Reports:

https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/iot-analytics-market-insights-with-statistics-and-growth-prediction-2019-to-2025

https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/web-scale-it-market-analysis-by-key-vendors-growth-factors-development-status-and-forecast

https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/telecom-cloud-market-perspective-by-comprehensive-analysis-growth-prediction-to-2022

https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/speech-analytics-market-global-industry-analysis-and-opportunity-and-forecast-2019-to-2022

https://ehteshampeerzade.wixsite.com/website/post/industrial-iot-platform-market-2019-size-share-demand-growth-trends-and-outlook

https://thedailychronicle.in/