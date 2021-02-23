Global Food Gelatin Market Research Report 2020-2026

Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener.

The global Food Gelatin market was valued at 3388.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3844.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Food Gelatin market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Gelatin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Food Gelatin production and consumption in South Korea

Skin Gelatin

Bone Gelatin

Halal Gelatin

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

