Radiotherapy Market Analysis by Product Research and Demand Analysis with Forecast period till 2023

The market for the radiotherapy is increasing as the treatment is quick and easy. The treatment is more effective than chemotherapy and surgery. Though treatment has some side effects but the therapy is widely preferred by doctors. The cancerous cells get destroyed totally and does not show its presence in future. The time required is much less in contrast to the chemotherapy. The side effects of the radiotherapy is also nominal as compared to the chemotherapy.

Global Radiotherapy Market Players:

Some of the players are involved in manufacturing of the Radiotherapy those are, GE Healthcare(UK), Siemens (Germany), Varian(India), Cardinal Health(US), Nordion(CA), Isoray(US), View ray (US), Fuji Holdings(Japan), Philips Healthcare (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hologic (US).

View Ray, recently announced that the company has showcased its next generation MRI-guided radiation therapy solution, MRIdian Linac, at ESTRO 36, the annual meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, which was held on May 5-9, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

Isoray, company also has a new technique which into phase 3 of the clinical trials which will treat prostate cancer. The technique for the treatment is known as brachytherapy alone.

Varian, company has recently presented a new radiosurgery techniques for the optimal targeting of the multiple metastases. The metastases targeted are in the brain, spine, head & neck, and lung at the International Stereotactic Radiosurgery Society (ISRS) meeting in Montreux, Switzerland. Company has also announced that it has been selected through its distributor, Business Alignment, to supply and install a Varian ProBeam Compact single-room proton therapy system in the oncology center at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. First patient treatments are expected to start in the second half of 2019.

Philips Healthcare, is a global leader in health technology, has announced the launch of IntelliSpace Oncology, a new cloud-based oncology decision-support solution that offers seamless data integration across specialties and locations, data-driven decision making, and tools for proactive patient involvement. Recently company has opened its first innovation center in Russia. The center is Located at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow. The center will have a team of scientists developing the next generation of health technologies based on computer and data science, and artificial intelligence in healthcare.

The other companies also have wide presence in the home and as well as foreign countries. They also have product variety of the radiotherapy. The companies have constantly working on their R&D to innovate new techniques for the treatment of cancer. As the cancer is deadly disease which has high prevalence rate. The diagnosis is done in later stages the companies are trying to provide best equipment to treat disease in less time.

Segmentation:

The segmentation for the radiotherapy market is done on the basis of the treatment type and by application. On the basis of treatment type includes X-Ray, Gamma ray, External Beam radiotherapy, proton therapy, internal radiation therapy. The external beam radiotherapy segment is further sub-segmented into the treatment types which are 3D conformal radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT), Tomotherapy, Stereotactic radio surgery, and stereotactic body radiation therapy. On the basis of the application the segment are prostate cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer, ovarian cancer and thyroid.

