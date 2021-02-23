Global Silicon Powder Market Research Report 2020-2026

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Powder in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Silicon Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Silicon Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Silicon Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Silicon Powder Market 2019 (%)
The global Silicon Powder market was valued at 226.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Silicon Powder market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicon Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Silicon Powder production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Silicon Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Silicon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Densified Silica Fume
Semi Densified Silica Fume
Undensified Silica Fume
Japan Silicon Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Silicon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Concrete
Refractory
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Silicon Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Silicon Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Silicon Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Silicon Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ferroglobe
Elkem(Blue Star)
Erdos Metallurgy
Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume
WINITOOR
All Minmetal International
East Lansing Technology
Wuhan Mewreach
DowDuPont
Finnfjord
Lixinyuan Microsilica
QingHai WuTong
Blue Star
Sichuan Langtian
RW Silicium GmbH
Wacker
CCMA
Fesil
Washington Mills
Jinyi Silicon Materials
Renhe
Elkon Products
Simcoa Operations
OFZ, a.s.