(COVID-19 Version) Global Smart Building Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026) by Region, Product Type & End-Use

This global study of the Smart Building market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Building industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

A Smart Building is: Also referred to as an Intelligent Building. Smart buildings improve the productivity of people and processes by leveraging technology & actionable information to help you & your building make better decisions and become smart, efficient and sustainable.

The report offers detailed coverage of Smart Building industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Smart Building by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Smart Building market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Smart Building according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Smart Building company.

Key Companies

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Siemens

UTC

Schneider

Ingersoll Rand(Trane)

Azbil

General Electric

Eaton

Legrand

Based on the Component, the Smart building market has been segmented as follows:

• Solution

• Services

Based on the Solution Type, the Smart building market has been segmented as follows:

• Building infrastructure Management

o Parking Management System

o Smart Water Management System

o Elevators and Escalators Management System

Security and Emergency Management

o Access Control System

o Video Surveillance System

o Safety System

o HVAC Control System

o Lighting System

• Network Management

• Workforce Management

Based on the Service Type, the smart building market has been segmented as follows:

• Consulting

• System Integration and Deployment

• Support and Maintenance

Based on Building Type, the smart building market has been segmented as follows:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Based on Region, the Smart building market has been segmented as follows:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

o Israel

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Table of Contents

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1: Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3: Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 4: Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5: Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 6: North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7: South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 8: Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9: Market Features

Part 10: Investment Opportunity

Part 11: Conclusion

Continue…

