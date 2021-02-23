Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2021 Global Opportunities, Future Plans and Comprehensive Research Study 2027

Market Research Future published a research report on “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market – Overview

IVA or Intelligent virtual assistant is new technological product and a computer-generated persona which helps the customer to provide information through smartphone, kiosk or a website by using text-based or voice based assistant. In the last few years, the IVAs have gain tremendous popularity over the traditional information centres. High use of smartphones among the youngsters and rapid changes in the technology are some of the major factors driving the market. As a major trend, social media holds major impact on growth of the global market. As the amount of people using social media platforms are increasing, they are becoming highly depended on the things they explore while making any purchase decision. On the other hand, IVAs are also becoming more popular among the retail industry. IVA helps retail industry in several ways including enhanced customer experience and analysing the buying behaviour of the customer in most efficient way.

IVAs also helps the companies to generate data regarding the question and answers which people look for and make changes in their products offering. From industries such as healthcare where the IVAs helps to navigate the patients to banking sectors where IVAs helps the customers to minimize the work time. Intelligent Virtual Assistant system has proven to be one of the revolutionizing technology in the current technological environment.

Key Players

Nuance Communications (U.S.), Anboto (Spain), Google (U.S.), eGain (U.S.), CX Company (Netherlands), ViClone (Spain), Inbenta (U.S.), GetAbby (U.S.), Creative Virtual (U.K.), Next IT (U.S.) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market. The competitive landscape is huge for intelligent virtual assistant market which includes BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, E-Commerce, Aerospace, IT among others. Technological advancement and high integration of automation with the current infrastructure are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology : Text-to-speech and Speech recognition

: Text-to-speech and Speech recognition Segmentation by Application : Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, E-Commerce, Aerospace, IT among others

: Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, E-Commerce, Aerospace, IT among others Segmentation by End User : Individual, small & medium enterprises and large enterprises

: Individual, small & medium enterprises and large enterprises Segmentation by Verticals: BFSI, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, web services, retail, and healthcare among others

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market – Regional Analysis

Currently, North America region is dominating the market of intelligent virtual assistant. Countries such as U.S. and Canada who are one of most developed countries in terms of technology is driving the market of intelligent virtual assistant in North America. Also, high investment by the key companies in various industries for the development of new technology is also one of the major driving factor in North America. Europe stands as second largest market for IVA owing to several factors such as presence of developed countries and high adoption rate of new technologies. Asia-Pacific has emerged as one of the fastest growing. Urbanization and developing countries such as China and India show immense opportunity for virtual assistant systems. Also various public and private sector companies are also actively participating in the adoption of IVAs in their current infrastructure to provide maximum customer satisfaction.

