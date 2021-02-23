Banking Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

This report focuses on the global Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Infosys Limited

Capgemini

Accenture.

NetSuite Inc.

Deltek, Inc.

Misys

Microsoft Corporation

Comarch

Temenos Group

Sopra Banking

Turnkey Lender

Strategic Information Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core Banking Software

Multi-Channel Banking Software

BI software

Private Wealth Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Risk Management

Information Security

Business Intelligence

Training and Consulting Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Banking Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

