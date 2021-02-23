Banking Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

This report focuses on the global Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Tata Consultancy Services Limited.
Infosys Limited
Capgemini
Accenture.
NetSuite Inc.
Deltek, Inc.
Misys
Microsoft Corporation
Comarch
Temenos Group
Sopra Banking
Turnkey Lender
Strategic Information Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Core Banking Software
Multi-Channel Banking Software
BI software
Private Wealth Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Risk Management
Information Security
Business Intelligence
Training and Consulting Solutions
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Banking Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.