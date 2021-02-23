Surgical Site Infection Control Market SWOT Analysis, Growth and Future Outlook Till 2023

Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Report: Information by Product (Disinfectants, Surgical Scrubs), Procedure (Cataract Surgery, Caesarean Section), Type of Infection (Superficial Incisional SSI, Deep Incisional SSI)—Global Forecast till 2023

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Highlights

The global surgical site infection control market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2018–2023. This growth is attributed to the development of technologically advanced products, an increase in hospital-acquired infections and rapidly increasing geriatric population are fuelling the market growth. However, the rise in use of outpatient treatment and lack of awareness of hospital infection prevention and control are hampering the market growth.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global surgical site infection control market are 3M, Becton Dickinson and Company, Belimed AG, bioMerieux SA, Getinge Group, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sotera Health, Ansell Limited, Steris Corporation, Lac-Mac Limited, Pacon Manufacturing Corp, American Polyfilm Inc., and others.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Segmentation

The global surgical site infection control market is segmented based on product, procedure, type of infection, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into manual reprocesses solution, disinfectants, surgical scrubs, surgical drapes, skin preparation solution, medical nonwovens, surgical gloves, and others. The disinfectants are segmented into hand disinfectants and skin disinfectants. On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into cataract surgery, caesarean section, dental restoration, gastric bypass, and others. On the type of infection, the market is segmented into superficial incisional SSI, deep incisional SSI organ or space SSI. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Regional Analysis

The Americas leads the global surgical site infection control market. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness of surgical site infections, presence of key players, availability of sophisticated infrastructure and the increasing initiatives to curb all types of infection after surgeries. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like the US and Canada within the region boost market growth.

In 2017, followed by the Americas, Europe stood second in the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness and high healthcare expenditure. According to a survey of healthcare-associated infections and antimicrobial use in European acute care hospitals 2011-2012 by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the burden of surgical site Infections in the European Union was estimated at 5,43,149 cases annually.

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region in 2017. This can be attributed due to the high contamination rate, increasing household income and growing penetration of the market players within the region. Moreover, a rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector within the region boosts the market to grow.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held the least share in the global surgical site infection control market. This can be attributed due to the presence of poor economies, stringent government policies and low per capita income, especially within the African region. A majority of the market share within the Middle East & Africa is estimated to be held by the Middle East due to increasing government funding for healthcare, improving healthcare facilities and presence of developed economies like United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai, and others.

