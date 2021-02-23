CAD Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

This report focuses on the global CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAD Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Intergraph
AVEVA
Bentley
Cadison
Autodesk
Merge Healthcare（IBM）
3Diemme
Amann Girrbach
Carestream Dental
Schutz Dental
Smart Optics Sensortechnik
Planmeca
Mis Implants Technologies
Sirona
Zfx
Mevis Medical Solutions AG
Bentley Plc
Planmeca
Maestro 3D
Materialise
Shining 3D
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Automotive
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the CAD Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CAD Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered