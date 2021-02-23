Global Aluminium Fluoride Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6212738-aluminium-fluoride-market-in-india-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Fluoride in India, including the following market information:

India Aluminium Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Aluminium Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Aluminium Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

The global Aluminium Fluoride market was valued at 1635.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1718 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. While the Aluminium Fluoride market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:https://www.evernote.com/shard/s707/sh/9c4d1947-cccf-ab25-cb46-e72057a55843/22f78a3f7fe41ebc1419e5253df0a701

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminium Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aluminium Fluoride production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Aluminium Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Aluminium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:https://www.techsite.io/p/1947150

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

India Aluminium Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Aluminium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ALSO READ:https://lorreinhardy101.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-united-states-pediatric-vaccine.html

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

ALSO READ:https://wordpress.com/post/wiseguy732883328.wordpress.com/11309

https://thedailychronicle.in/