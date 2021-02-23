Anoxia Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2018-2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that Anoxia Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Anoxia occurs as a result of brain injury leads to complete deprivation of oxygen in the brain. The most common symptoms associated with this condition are epileptic seizures, cognitive problems, altered levels of consciousness, sensorimotor disorders, visual impairment, and movement disorders.

A number of factors such as, rise in facilities for patients affected with anoxia, increasing awareness among people, increasing government assistance, and improvement in regulatory framework, are propelling the growth of anoxia market.

Rising cases of cardiac arrest is also fuelling up the market to a great extent. According to a study published in the Critical Care journal in 2017, it is found that cardiac arrest has become the major cause of neurologic disability, and mortality. It is stated that cases out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is around 80 patients per 100,000 individuals annually, and hypoxic ischemic brain injury is an immediate outcome of cardiac arrest.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with anoxia market. Challenges in research and development, and poor healthcare system in the low and middle income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the anoxia market owing to the rise in awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to a study published in the BMC Research Notes in 2015, it is found that approximately 180.000–450.000 people are dying due to sudden cardiac arrest per year in the United States.

Europe holds the second position in anoxia market. It is expected that the support provided by government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in healthcare will drive the market in Europe region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing anoxia market owing to the huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology.

Request For Free Sample Copy :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4989

Segmentation

The anoxia market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into anemic anoxia, toxic anoxia, stagnant anoxia, and anoxic anoxia.

On the basis of diagnosis, market is classified into blood tests, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), CT or CAT scan (computerized axial tomography), evoked potential tests, and EEG (electroencephalogram).

On the basis of treatment, market is classified into cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), rehabilitation therapies, and medication. Rehabilitation therapies is further segmented into speech therapy physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreational therapy, and adaptive equipment training. Medication is also further classified into ammonia reducer, anticonvulsant, steroids, vitamin, and others.

On the basis of end-users, market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, rehabilitation Centers, and others.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anoxia-market-4989

Key Players

Some of key the players in the anoxia market are Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc,, Cephalon Inc., Shire, UCB S.A, and others

https://thedailychronicle.in/