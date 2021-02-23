Global Visible Light Communication Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2023

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2279417/global-classified-advertisements-services-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/
Market Overview
Visible Light Communication (VLC) is a method by which Light Emitting Diode (LED) are utilized to transfer the data by using visible light as a transmission medium. The increasing usage of data over the mobile phones and via other wireless devices, lack of spectrum appears to be one of the major problem for which visible light communication can be offered as a potential solution. The raising demand of the retails based indoor positioning market due to high traffic and better illumination has paved the way for the growth of the visible light communication market. The increasing demand by retailer to send instant offers to customers in the form of messages to enhance their shopping experience has also anticipated to boost the overall VLC market.
The prominent players in the Visible Light Communication Market are – fSONA Networks (Canada), General Electric Company (U.S.), Casio Computer Co., Ltd.(Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and among others.
