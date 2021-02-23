Organic Matting Agent Market Research Report 2021

Matting agent is an additive designed to improve appearance of a coating and its haptic properties. It is used to reduce the gloss of a coating reducing light scattering to the final film thus offering it a fine grain structure and a texture like yet a smooth effect. Establishing a sufficiently high degree of cross-linking, a matting agent imparts chemical and UV resistance in to a coating material and also enhances its resistance to abrasion forces; shear offering it a constant/ moderate reflectance between 270 & 1000 nanometers (nm).

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

Silica along with other traditional matting agents emit good degrees of volatile organic compounds (VOC) which are harmful to the environment. Growing ecological concerns are prompting the need for sustainable green solutions.

Whereas, Organic Matting Agents are biopolymer-based additives that are made from rice stalks, coconut husks and oil palm empty fruit bunches (EFB). They are eco-friendly and offer unparalleled combination of properties compared to conventional matting agents. This aspect is the key factor propelling the demand and the market growth of Organic Matting Agents globally.

According to the Market Research Future, The global market of Organic Matting Agent is booming and expected to gain further prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a voluminous growth by 2023, registering a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Paints & Coating industries predominantly drive the market growth. Automotive industry accounts for a larger contribution witnessing the increasing demand and production of automobiles worldwide. Other burgeoning industries contributing the market growth include construction, architecture, electronics & electrical and furniture.

Leading Players:

M. Huber Corporation

Evonik Industries

Arkema

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

J Color Chemicals.

Altana

R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Heubach Color

BASF SE

Deuteron GmbH

Competitive Analysis:

The market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Many large and small key players operating in the market are churning the competition to gain competitive advantage. These players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch. Manufacturers strive to deliver the best quality, reliable and consistent pure high-quality products based on innovative technologies. They develop a proprietary portfolio of discrete high quality products available from small bottles to drum quantities. They also strive to build the ability to tailor products with the requested specifications such as customized/bulk packaging and special requirements.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

Organic Matting Agent Market – Segments:

September 02, 2017 – Evonik Industries (Germany) announced merging of its coating additives business line, the coatings business of its Silica Business Line, with the specialty additives branch of Air Products, one of the leading suppliers of additives for the coatings industry with a focus on substrate wetting additives. The acquisition of Air Products’ Performance Materials division that was completed in Jan ‘17 made a key contribution to this.

August 25, 2017 – Turkish Researchers submitted their study for the Polyurethane Coatings material they developed incorporating matting agents with different particle size and surface chemistry. This tailored Coating provides anti-finger print features for stainless steel substrates. The innovation was inspired from the unsightly Fingerprints marks on the surfaces of household appliances like oven/ refrigerators.

December 27, 2017 –Huber Corporation (US), announced price increment for its Pergopak® organic carriers and matting agents effective Jan. 2, 2018 or as current contracts allow. It will be a global price increase by an average of eight percent depending on product grade and packaging.

Segmentation:

The report is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Type : Comprises – Waxes, Thermoplastic, and Others

By Application : Automotive, Wood, Industrial, Architectural, Leather, and other.

By Technology : Solvent Based, Water Based, UV Curing, and Powder, and other.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications such as architectural, industrial, and automotive. Furthermore, burgeoning automotive sector, rising purchasing power, availability of low cost raw material, land and moderately regulatory framework are some other prominent factors for the regional Market growth.

European countries such as Russia, Spain, the U.K, Italy, and Germany are expected to be the prominent consumer markets due to the developed end use industries and rising expenditure on innovation and research.

North America is estimated to witness a significant growth in the organic matting agent market due to the strong base for various industries along with the rising investment to revitalize leather & electronics industry over the forecast period.