Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Research Report 2021

Market Drivers and Growth Factors:

The mounting sale of ointments and creams is expected to favor the market, as fatty alcohol ethoxylates are the primary components in these products. Then, the surge in product demand in industrial applications, including wetting agents and anti-foam is bound to do wonders for the market in the long run.

The manufacturers transform ethylene oxide into different types of products with a series of chemical reactions. The manufacturers also produce a high volume of fatty alcohol ethoxylates along with a broad range of products that meet with the consumer demands and also expand revenue. These have been identified as prime factors responsible for the lucrative run of the market during the review period.

Currently, consumers are laying strong emphasis on the use of environmentally safe products and are ready to shell out for higher priced products. The spike in demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates to be used in detergents and low foam cleaners can be expected to do wonders for the market in the following years.

Leading Companies:

The leading companies in the worldwide fatty alcohol Ethoxylates Market include Rimpro-India (India), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (US), Clariant (Europe), Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), GUJARAT CHEMICALS (India), P&G Chemicals (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Germany), Shree Vallabh Chemicals (India), and others.

Industry Update:

June 2019

From July 2019, Bluesign will be releasing black limits in finished products including textile auxiliaries which are considered to have reprotoxic, mutagenic or carcinogenic properties. The Bluesign System Black Limits (BSBL) is expected to be integrated into other substances that are part of POP (persistent organic pollutant) regulation, in addition to the monomers utilized in textile dyes along with chemicals including ethylene oxide, acrylonitrile or acrylamide.

Market Segmentation:

The worldwide market for fatty alcohol ethoxylates has been segmented on the basis of derivatives, application, and end users.

The derivatives-dependent segments in the market are lauryl alcohol ethoxylates, ceto stearyl alcohol ethoxylates, stearyl alcohol ethoxylates, behenyl alcohol ethoxylates, oleyl cetyl alcohol ethoxylates, tridecyl alcohol ethoxylates, and others.

With respect to application, the market can be considered for scouring, cleaning, emulsifying, foaming, and others.

The end users mentioned in the report cover textiles, agriculture, personal care, household, paper, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The key markets for Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates are Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and North America.

Asia Pacific emerges as the largest fatty alcohol ethoxylates market, backed primarily by the increasing per capita income of the middle class, mostly in household and personal care industry. Prevalence of modern lifestyle, the rising cost of living and expanding population are elevating the adoption of surfactants across several industries like agriculture, textiles, household, personal care, and others. As a result, the regional market is deemed to mark a highly lucrative run during the evaluation period.

Europe, as the second largest fatty alcohol ethoxylates market, is led by the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Germany, and France. The regional market can expect significant gains in the coming years on account of the high demand for environment-friendly products within the personal care sector. The EU members have banned the use of NPE toxic substances that are present in clothing, expanding the market size in the process.

With the third largest share of the worldwide fatty alcohol ethoxylates market, North America will be spearheaded by Canada and the United Mexican States. These countries are at the forefront of the market with respect to the demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates. Interestingly, Middle East & Africa along with Latin America is touted to have rather healthy growth in the global fatty alcohol ethoxylates market in the following years. This growth will only get better during the assessment period, the trade pundits predict.