Magnesium Citrate MarketResearch Report 2021

Magnesium citrate is a magnesium preparation in salt form with citric acid. It’s often used in nutrition supplement, food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Citrate in France, including the following market information:
France Magnesium Citrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Magnesium Citrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
France Magnesium Citrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in France Magnesium Citrate Market 2019 (%)
The global Magnesium Citrate market was valued at 44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Magnesium Citrate market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnesium Citrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Magnesium Citrate production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Magnesium Citrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anhydrous Type
Nonahydrate Type
Other
France Magnesium Citrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Magnesium Citrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nutrient Supplement
Food & Beverage Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total France Magnesium Citrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jungbunzlauer
Global Calcium
Gadot Biochemical Industries
Sucroal
Dr. Paul Lohmann
Penglai Marine
Dongtai Food Ingredients
Yunbo Chemical
Xiyang Chemical