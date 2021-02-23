Anhydrite Market Research Report 2021

Anhydrite is an evaporite mineral with the chemical formula of CaSO 4 . During extensive layered deposits, it occurs in the sedimentary basins, wherein sea water of huge volume is evaporated. Market Research Future (MRFR) mentions through a report that the global anhydrite market is expected to increase significantly during the ongoing assessment period between 2017 and 2023.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

MRFR identifies numerous factors as key drivers of the global market of anhydrite. Anhydrite is considered to be a potential alternative of gypsum, a soft sulfate mineral, because of its wide-ranging properties. Its effective usage as a neutralizer for polluted soil for the prevention of pollution is a highly influencing factor behind its use over gypsum. Anhydrite is extensively used in the construction industry for the production of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, aka AAC. This acts as a major factor driving the growth of the global market in the coming years. Its listing as a fertilizer, wherein it enriches the mineral level of calcium and sulfate when used is another important factor behind the growth of the global market. Anhydrite is even used as a drying agent in paint, varnish, and plaster. This is expected to also fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market segments into synthetic and natural types. The synthetic anhydrite type is primarily used in buildings and construction materials. It is a raw material that holds requisite importance for the production of plasters, cement, and flooring.

By application, the market comprises industrial applications, soil treatment, construction, drying agents, and others. The soil treatment segment holds more than 35% of the market share, thereby standing out as the leader in this market category. Furthermore, it is expected to grow further and hold onto its dominant position in the forthcoming years due to the lack of agricultural land and increasing consumption of food.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical segmentation of the anhydrite market covers major regions globally, namely Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share in the global market as per the last study in 2016 and is expected to grow massively in the forthcoming years as well. The growth of the region is centered around the rapidly growing urbanization as well as industrialization in major countries like India, China, and others.

North America stands in second position in terms of market share in the global standings as per the 2016 report. The region is expected to grow positively in the near future due to the increasing use of fertilizers for the production of crop in the US. The reestablishing construction sector in this region is further expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Europe is another key region in the global landscape and is anticipated to witness considerable growth and expansion in the coming years. This is due to the proliferating demand from the building and construction sector for concrete, particularly in Western European countries.

The growth of the Latin American regional market can be owed to Brazil and Argentina, which are two of the major exporters of fertilizers therein. Lastly, the Middle Eastern and African region is expected to garner decent growth during the forecast period due to the presence of an infrastructural hub in the GCC countries.

