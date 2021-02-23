Global Veterinary Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Veterinary Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Veterinary Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Abaxis
VCA (all based in the US)
Benfield Pet Hospital
Greencross Vets (Australia)
CVS Group (UK)
The Bergh Memorial Animal Hospital
The Animal Medical Center
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Veterinary Drug
Veterinary Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
Veterinary Clinic
Veterinary Hospital
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Veterinary Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Veterinary Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Veterinary Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
