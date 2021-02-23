GlobalBitumen Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Modified Bitumen Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on Modified Bitumen is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in Modified Bitumen production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce Modified Bitumen involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Bitumen in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Modified Bitumen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Modified Bitumen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan Modified Bitumen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Modified Bitumen Market 2019 (%)

The global Modified Bitumen market was valued at 10110 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11320 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Modified Bitumen market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modified Bitumen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Modified Bitumen production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Modified Bitumen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

Japan Modified Bitumen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Total

Shell

SK

ExxonMobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

Colas

Nynas

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Lagan Asphalt Group

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-tech

Xi’an Guolin Industry

