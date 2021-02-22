Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Computer Aided Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Aided Engineering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

PLM Software

MSC Software Corporation

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systemes, S.A

Synopsys

ANSYS Inc

Middle EastMentor Graphics Corporation

AspenTech

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Numeca International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Automobile

Electrical and electronics

Defense

Industrial machinery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computer Aided Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computer Aided Engineering development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Aided Engineering are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

