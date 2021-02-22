Global Composite Testing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Composite Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Element Materials Technology

Henkel AG & CO

KGaA

Exova Group plc

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc

Instron

Matrix Composite Inc

ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory

Mistras Group Inc

Intertek Group plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Polymer Matrix Composites

Continuous Fiber Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Discontinuous Fiber Composites

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Sporting Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Building & Construction

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Composite Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composite Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

