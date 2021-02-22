Global Real-Time Parking System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Real-Time Parking System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Parking System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Streetline
Smart Parking Ltd
ParkMe Inc
Parknav
T2 SYSTEMS
Spot Innovation, Inc
INRIX, Inc
ParkWhiz API
Robotic Parking Systems, Inc
Cisco Systems, Inc
PARKMATIC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On–street
Off–street
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Transport and Aviation
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real-Time Parking System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real-Time Parking System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real-Time Parking System are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.