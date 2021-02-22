Global Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Automotive Navigation Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Navigation Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC
Telenav, Inc.
Pioneer Corporation
Alpine Electronics
Kenwood Corporation
Navis-AMS
DENSO
Mitsubishi
Harman International Industries
Panasonic Corporation
TomTom International BV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D Navigation
2D Navigation
DGPS–(Differential Correction is available through the auxiliary Serial Ports)
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Navigation Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Navigation Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Navigation Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.