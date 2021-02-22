Global Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Automotive Navigation Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Navigation Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC

Telenav, Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Kenwood Corporation

Navis-AMS

DENSO

Mitsubishi

Harman International Industries

Panasonic Corporation

TomTom International BV

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D Navigation

2D Navigation

DGPS–(Differential Correction is available through the auxiliary Serial Ports)

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Navigation Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Navigation Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Navigation Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

