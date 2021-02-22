Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Dude Solutions
Fortive
DPSI
EMaint
ServiceChannel
IFS
Hippo
Real Asset Management
FasTrak
MPulse
MVP Plant
ManagerPlus
Fiix
MicroMain
FMX
UpKeep
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial & Manufacturing
Property Management Firms
Logistics & Retail
Education & Government
Healthcare and Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
