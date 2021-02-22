Global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

EMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

Fiix

MicroMain

FMX

UpKeep

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the On-Premises Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

