Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Twilio

Nexmo (Vonage)

Mitel

Vidyo (Enghouse Systems)

Sonar

Voxbone

Bandwidth

MessageBird

Infobip

Plum Voice

Plivo

Sinch

Zenvia

RingCentral

Soprano Design

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE)

Wavy

Pontaltech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customized Service

Standardized Service

API providers: These are the pure-play software companies like Twilio, Plivo, and Sinch. They’re partners to many different types of businesses, but ideal for startups that require quick speed to market, have lower network traffic volume, and have simple telecom requirements. They’re a good choice for software engineers with no telecom background, but not ideal when requirements include the ability to scale big, get volume pricing, create highly customized features, or if hands-on dev support is a requirement.

API providers who are also network owners: These are companies like Bandwidth that started out as network owners and added APIs along the way. These providers, often referred to as “business-grade CPaaS” providers, appeal to a broad category of users including business product owners, software developers with no telecom background, and engineers with a telecom background. Because they own the network, they’re able to offer fast speed-to-market, access to a large phone number inventory, quality voice and messaging services, and more insight into call routing than other types of CPaaS providers.

Market segment by Application, split into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

