Global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Twilio
Nexmo (Vonage)
Mitel
Vidyo (Enghouse Systems)
Sonar
Voxbone
Bandwidth
MessageBird
Infobip
Plum Voice
Plivo
Sinch
Zenvia
RingCentral
Soprano Design
Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE)
Wavy
Pontaltech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customized Service
Standardized Service
API providers: These are the pure-play software companies like Twilio, Plivo, and Sinch. They’re partners to many different types of businesses, but ideal for startups that require quick speed to market, have lower network traffic volume, and have simple telecom requirements. They’re a good choice for software engineers with no telecom background, but not ideal when requirements include the ability to scale big, get volume pricing, create highly customized features, or if hands-on dev support is a requirement.
API providers who are also network owners: These are companies like Bandwidth that started out as network owners and added APIs along the way. These providers, often referred to as “business-grade CPaaS” providers, appeal to a broad category of users including business product owners, software developers with no telecom background, and engineers with a telecom background. Because they own the network, they’re able to offer fast speed-to-market, access to a large phone number inventory, quality voice and messaging services, and more insight into call routing than other types of CPaaS providers.
Market segment by Application, split into
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
