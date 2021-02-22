Global Colocation Data Center Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Colocation Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Colocation Data Center development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Equinix

Digital Realty

NTT Communications

CenturyLink

Verizon Communications

Cyrusone

Cyxtera Technologies

Global Switch Limited

AT&T, Inc

CoreSite Realty Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

