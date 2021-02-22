Global Construction and Architecture Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Construction and Architecture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction and Architecture Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Spice Technologies

FreshBooks

ActCAD

Bluebeam Software

Trimble

Graphisoft

Clearview Software

progeSOFT

Chief Architect

Vectorworks

Asynth

Computer Systems Odessa

Base Builders

Newforma

Tekla

eTeks

SoftPlan Systems

Floorplanner

RoomSketcher

Gather

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud based

Mobile Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction and Architecture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction and Architecture Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

