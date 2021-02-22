Global Treasury and Risk Management (TRM) System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Treasury and Risk Management (TRM) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Treasury and Risk Management (TRM) System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ION Trading
Murex
Finastra
FIS Global
Edgeverve, an Infosys company
SAP
Calypso Technology
Kyriba
Wolters Kluwer
Fiserv
Axiom Software
Equifax
Exela Technologies
Finance Active
IBM
Infor
Oracle
Q2ebanking
Riskonnect
Silverlake Axis
SmartStream
Temenos Group AG
Verint Systems Inc.
Yonyou
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
On-demand
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and medium-sized enterprises
Large enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
