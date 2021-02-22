Global Treasury and Risk Management (TRM) System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Treasury and Risk Management (TRM) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Treasury and Risk Management (TRM) System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ION Trading

Murex

Finastra

FIS Global

Edgeverve, an Infosys company

SAP

Calypso Technology

Kyriba

Wolters Kluwer

Fiserv

Axiom Software

Equifax

Exela Technologies

Finance Active

IBM

Infor

Oracle

Q2ebanking

Riskonnect

Silverlake Axis

SmartStream

Temenos Group AG

Verint Systems Inc.

Yonyou

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

On-demand

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

