Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Macrolide Antibiotics Market Information: By Drugs (Azithromycin, Clarithromycin, Erythromycin, Fidaxomicin and Telithromycin), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Indication (Infection Due to Mycoplasma Pneumoniae, Legionella Sp, or Bordetella Pertussis, Symptomatic Cat-Scratch Disease, Bacillary Angiomatosis, Peliosis Hepatis in Patients with AIDS, Cerebral Toxoplasmosis, Uncomplicated Skin Infections, others), By End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Macrolide antibiotics consists of deoxy sugars attached to a macrocyclic lactone ring and are members of the polyketide class of antibiotics. Macrolide Antibiotics Market are used as pharmaceuticals owing to their antifungal and antimicrobial action. The global macrolide antibiotics market is expected to surge owing to the growing prescription and the growing exposure to pathogens. The expanding healthcare sector and the growing per capita income are other drivers of the market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global macrolide antibiotics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.5 % over the assessment period (2017-2023).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017 report, macrolides antibiotic was the second largest prescribed class of antibiotics, resulting in 44.4 million prescriptions while the prescriptions per 1,000 persons rate was 137. However, the market is extremely skewed as Azithromycin dominated the sale with 42.2 million prescriptions. Other top selling macrolides antibiotic were erythromycin, roxithromycin, and clarithromycin. The market also reflects a market seasonality as a large sale spike is in the winter and rainy season. The prescription data also reveals that more than 24.5% prescriptions are dispensed from October to March compared to April to September. Additional factors that are fostering the market demand include the growing prevalence of skin infections and the expanding healthcare sector especially in the developing world.

However, concerns over the adverse effects of macrolide antibiotics such as the gastrointestinal disturbances and adverse hepatic metabolism. Macrolide antibiotics are also reported to worsen cardiac functioning resulting in tachyarrhythmias, and even death in patients, which is hampering the market growth.

Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market – Segments

The report is segmented into five dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Drugs : Azithromycin, Clarithromycin, Erythromycin, Fidaxomicin, And Telithromycin among others.

By Route of Administration : Oral and Parenteral, among others.

By Indication : Mycoplasma Pneumoniae, Legionella Sp, Bordetella Pertussis, Symptomatic Cat-Scratch Disease, Bacillary Angiomatosis, Peliosis Hepatis In Patients With Aids, Cerebral Toxoplasmosis, Uncomplicated Skin Infections, And Others. Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, And Others

By Indication : Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, And Others

By Regions : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global macrolide antibiotics market owing to excellent reimbursement, large healthcare expenditure and developed healthcare infrastructure. The shift of prescription towards outpatient department is an important trend in the U.S. market.

The Europe macrolide antibiotics use is greater in the southern European states of Spain, Italy and Portugal owing to greater prevalence of skin diseases. European states such as Germany, France and Poland, dominate the market owing to their larger population. A large market is captive owing to public purchase agreements by the healthcare departments.

The Asia Pacific macrolide antibiotics market is projected to dominate the future owing to growing economies of China, and India. The expanding healthcare sector and the burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, are other drivers of the market.

Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market – Competitive Landscape

The macrolide antibiotics market is fragmented and highly competitive owing to the presence of many players and the lack of patent protection on a majority of the drugs. The lack of regulatory approval for many drugs of the class is also hampering the market. Many drugs of the macrolide antibiotics class exhibit serious side effects and lack clinical guidelines for their use which is hampering the market growth.

Macrolide antibiotics are capturing the market from penicillin and cephalosporin. There is a substantial decline in prescriptions for penicillin and cephalosporins. The manufacturing over capacity in penicillin’s and cephalosporins is exerting a pricing pressure on them and large manufacturers are shifting towards the production of macrolide antibiotics which is driving a large volumetric growth.

However, many drug molecules of the macrolide antibiotics class disappoint owing to their serious side effects. Any new drug molecule with lower side effects is expected to be welcomed by the market with minimum marketing expenditure.

Major Players:

Players leading the global macrolide antibiotics market include Macrolide Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Neo Química (Brazil), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Gland Pharma Limited (India), Fresenius Kabi USA (U.S.), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), and WOCKHARDT (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), among others.

