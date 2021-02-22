Swollen Knee Treatment Market Strategies And Competitive Analysis, Forecast Till 2023

Segmentation

The global swollen knee treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-users. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as medications, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, nerve blocks, liposomal bupivacaine, and surgery. The medications have been segmented into opioids and corticosteroids and others. The surgery is segmented into arthrocentesis, arthroscopy and knee replacement. The knee replacement is further segmented into total knee replacement, unicompartmental knee replacement, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is projected to lead the swollen knee treatment market in the forecast period. Rising rate in a number of surgeries due to factors such as accidents, injuries, and others contribute majorly to the growth of the market. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism, and an increase in disposable income are some other factors that boost the growth of the market.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share as osteoarthritis is most common in Germany. The European market is projected to grow because of the increase in elderly population, growing prevalence of diabetes, and obesity in the region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global swollen knee treatment market. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global swollen knee treatment market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Smith & Nephew Plc., DePuy Companies Inc., Wright Medical Group Inc., Biomet Inc., Exactech, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co., Fresenius Kabi, AngioDynamics , C.R.Bard ,Teleflex, and Smiths Medical

