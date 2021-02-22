Self-Healing Concrete Market: Development Trend & Future Opportunities To 2024

Regional Front

Europe holds the topmost share in the global self-healing concrete market and is projected to remain at the top in the coming years. Rising awareness among consumers concerning the vast array of benefits of self-healing concrete is one of the prime drivers of the market in this region.

The North American and Asia Pacific regions also make up a substantial share of the global self-healing market. They are likely to maintain their ascension until the end of the assessment period. Growth in these regions can be endorsed to rising investments in massive construction and various research projects.

Rising investment in the infrastructure sector and necessitate to reduce overall structural maintenance costs are likely to be the prime drivers of the global self-healing concrete market during the assessment period. The use of self-healing concrete presents enormous benefits in terms of the entire reduction of expenditure for repair and maintenance. Researchers found these profits to be up by 50%, which is a momentous reduction. Cost-reduction throughout the development of cheaper versions of self-healing concrete would facilitate in raising the consumption of the product and enable broader distribution of the benefits related to it. The profit for larger structures, especially the underground ones, are significant. Thus, the focus toward improving the durability of structures is imagined to drive the global self-healing concrete market.

The cement manufacturing industry is accountable for ~5% of the total global CO2 emissions, and concrete is the final product of this industry. Thus, escalating investments in the manufacture of self-healing concrete are planned to not only facilitate cement manufacturers to reduce carbon footprint, but also moderate costs incurred on repeated cement manufacturing for maintenance and reinforcement purposes. This presents an expansion opportunity for cement manufacturers. Furthermore, self-healing concrete is advanced by quality when compared to ordinary concrete owing to its higher durability. This is predictable to lead to greater demand from end-users.

Segmentation of Market

In terms of form segment, the market has included extrinsic and intrinsic. The extrinsic segment includes capsule-based and vascular. Capsule-based sub-segment held the larger market share in 2018 and is now expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

In terms of end-use segment, the market has included industrial, residential and commercial, and civil infrastructure. The civil infrastructure segment grabbed the largest share of the self-healing concrete market owing to the various construction projects for tunnels, dams, and roads, and the need for durable civil engineering structures.

Industry Players

Acciona, S.A. (Spain), Basilisk (Netherlands), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Devan-Micropolis (Portugal), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Fescon (Finland) are some of the notable industry players valuing the market.

