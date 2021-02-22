Global Rubber Molding Market is Driven by High Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to 2022 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2022

The global rubber molding market has been experiencing swift growth over the past few years. Technological advancements and spreading awareness regarding advantages of lightweight automotive parts are fueling the growth of the market. Increasing automation alongside, the integration of the entire value chain in the rubber processing industry is positively impacting the market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global rubber molding market is expected to register a moderate 5.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2016 to 2022).

High demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is also another key driving force, enhancing the growth of the rubber molding market. The transportation industry, including aerospace, automotive, and marine, are growing by making the best of rubber molding advantages of performance and usability.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1906

Global Rubber Molding Market Segments

For a better understanding, the report has been segmented into five key dynamics:

By Components : Hoses, Gaskets, Diaphragm, Bellows, Seals, and Weather-strips, among others.

By Types : Liquid Injection Molding, Compression Molding, and Transfer Molding, among others.

By Material : Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM), Natural Rubber (NR), and Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), among others.

By Vehicle Type : Passenger and Commercial Vehicle.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Rubber Molding Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region would retain its dominance over the global rubber molding market throughout the forecast period. The region is the largest market for EPDM, Natural Rubber, and SBR. Rubber molding markets in China and India have been witnessing an increasing demand from the automobiles sector, which is getting traction from the rising spending capability of the population.

Furthermore, economic and infrastructural growth in the APAC region is boosting the growth of the rubber molding market, increasing automotive sales. This growth, along with transportation and electrical & electronics industries in this region, is a key driving force behind the growth of the regional market.

North America is another significant market for rubber molding. Increasing uptake of lightweight automotive parts is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, factors such as high consumption potential of rubber products, increasing production capacities, and well-developed economy of the region would support the rubber molding market in North America. The US, backed by its large automotive industry and advanced technologies, accounts for a significant share in the regional market.

The European region has emerged as a promising market for rubber molding. The market is majorly led by the well-established automotive sector that is witnessing increasing production. Increasing sales of passenger cars and the intervention of new technologies in rubber molding processes are creating substantial growth in the demand.

Market penetration of lightweight transportation trucks and vehicles is predicted to boost the market growth. In addition, increasing uptake of the molded rubber parts by vehicle manufacturers and increased expenditures in innovation led by the improving economy are some of the factors predicted to drive the regional market during the forecast period.

Global Rubber Molding Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the rubber molding market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. Manufacturers of moldings compete on price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. Besides, innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain key strategic moves for leading players in the rubber molding market.

Major Players:

Players leading the global rubber molding market include Continental AG, Federal-Mogul Corporation, DANA Holding Corporation, Hutchinson Sa, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd., Freudenberg and Co. Kg, AB SKF, NOK Corporation, and Trelleborg AB, among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 18, 2019 –— Maverix Solutions Incorporated (the US), a leading global manufacturer of engineered chemical products such as mold release coatings from newly invented unique and innovative chemical technology, launched Mavcoat MD-W6, a mold release system that works for all elastomers.

Mavcoat MD-W6 uses Maverix’s ceramic-based technology, which significantly reduces build-up, increases production yields, and keeps the tools clean. It is designed to release silicone, organic, and inorganic rubber, which makes it another great option in Maverix’s extensive portfolio of mold release systems.

The Mavcoat MD-W6 has similar properties just as the Mavcoat MD-4, which was launched in 2018. However, the MD-4 is used explicitly for organic rubber elastomers. This semi-permanent system (Mavcoat MD-W6) will be novel in the rubber industry due to its ability to release aggressive materials such as AFLAS as well as inorganic and organic elastomers.

March 15, 2019 –— LJC investments IV LLC, an investment vehicle controlled by private equity and venture capital firm Littlejohn Capital LLC. (the US), announced the acquisition of Western Industries Plastic Products LLC (the US), a specialized blow molder. Western’s niche is ‘blow molding’ large products and manufactures some of the largest and most sophisticated products in the industry.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1906

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Browse Complete Report – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rubber-molding-market-1906

Also Read –

https://thedailychronicle.in/