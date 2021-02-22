Global Antifungal Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Antifungal Treatment Market Information, By Drugs Class (Azoles, Pyrimidines, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Allylamines, And Others), By Therapeutic Indication (Systemic, Candidiasis, Coccidioidomycosis, Cryptococcosis, And Prophylactic), By Pathogen (Candida, Aspergillus, Cryptococcus, Coccidioides Immitis, Zygomycetes, Trichophyton, And Others), And By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, And Others) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The global Antifungal Treatment Market is predicted to touch USD 19,558.0 million at a 4.61% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Fungal infections in the body result from unclean and unhygienic environments where fungal agents thrive. Such agents grow by spreading spores, which causes skin infection subsequently or when fungal infections are inhaled (systematic). Antifungal drugs or treatment are substances that selectively acts against the fungal pathogen in the fungal infection treatment. Allylamines, polyenes, echinocandins, pyrimidines, and azoles are the most widely used antifungal treatments.

Various factors are propelling the antifungal treatment market growth. Some of these factors, according to the Market Research Future report, include rising number of patients with fungal diseases, rising geriatric population, growing awareness regarding different fungal infections, rising corporate and government initiatives, and rise in population which come in contact with infections and resistant fungal strains. Additional factors pushing market growth include the weakened immune system, rising disposable income, increased investments in research and development activities, private-public partnership agreements in the pharmaceutical sector to develop new and effective antifungal drugs, and growing demand for over the counter (OTC) drugs to treat skin infections.

On the contrary, availability of conventional therapies and generic drugs for fungal infections, allergic reaction to specific antifungal drugs, and government regulations in the pharmaceutical industry are factors that may deter the antifungal treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the antifungal treatment market on the basis of drug class, therapeutic indication, pathogen, and end users.

Based on drug class, the antifungal treatment market is segmented into allylamines, polyenes, echinocandins, pyrimidines, azoles, and others. Of these, the azoles segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Azoles are used for treating ocular fungal infections, systemic candidiasis, blastomycosis, and candidemia.

Based on therapeutic indication, the antifungal treatment market is segmented into cryptococcosis, coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, and systemic. Of these, the systemic segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on pathogens, the antifungal treatment market is segmented into trichophyton, zygomycetes, coccidioides immitis, cryptococcus, aspergillus, candida, and others.

Based on end user, the antifungal treatment market is segmented into dermatology clinics, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the antifungal treatment market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas, particularly North America, will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising incidences of patients in this region with fungal infections, developed healthcare infrastructure, and quick adoption of new antifungal treatments.

The antifungal treatment market in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. Most companies in Europe are emphasizing on R&D of antifungal drugs that in turn, is pushing market growth. These companies are getting government funding that is favoring the market growth in this region.

The antifungal treatment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing awareness regarding available fungal infection treatments, rising healthcare expenditure, rising adoption of new medical practices, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

The antifungal treatment market in the Middle East and Africa is predicted to have a slow growth over the forecast period. This is owing to limited access to healthcare facilities and lack of awareness regarding antifungal treatments.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the antifungal treatment market report include Bayer AG (Germany), Astellas (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (U.S), and Novartis AG (Switzerland), among others. Key players have incorporated strategies such as technology launch, expansion, partnership, collaboration, and acquisition for gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

March 2019: Pharmbio Korea has signed a deal with BioSynectics for creating an antifungal treatment, PBK-1819-2. The company will use the nanotechnology of BioSynectics to create the drug. The nano-conversion technology will offer an array of perks such as lower side effects, dietary as well as post-diastolic deviation, and improved bioavailability.

