Global Fire Truck Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Fire Truck equipped with a variety of fire equipment, firefighting apparatus, is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations, also is the most basic mobile firefighting equipment. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Truck in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Fire Truck Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Fire Truck Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Vietnam Fire Truck Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Fire Truck Market 2019 (%)

The global Fire Truck market was valued at 5284.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6287.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Fire Truck market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fire Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fire Truck production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Fire Truck Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Vietnam Fire Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Conventional Fire Truck

Elevating Fire Truck

Special Fire Truck

Vietnam Fire Truck Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Vietnam Fire Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Municipal

Industrial

ARFF

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fire Truck Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fire Truck Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Fire Truck Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Vietnam Fire Truck Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

REV Group

Magirus

Ziegler

Gimaex

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

