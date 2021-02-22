Operational Analytics Market Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast | Owing to Reasonable Cost | Impact of COVID-19

Overview:

The global understanding of the operational analytics market reveals that the market is getting driven mostly by data-based decision making methods. The latter is known for its ability to provide real-time data, which simplifies the process of finding better insights, and prepares grounds to develop strategies that would back companies in a time of crisis. Market Research Future (MRFR) estimated that this growth would be substantial during the forecast period covering 2018 to 2023 and reach 15% CAGR. The proper utilization of this method is expected to reduce various costs, which might be alluring for companies.

Segmentation:

The global review of the operational analytics market by MRFR analysts includes segments like type, application, deployment type, verticals, and business utility. These data would help in forming an idea about the market and then decide steps for the future market.

By type, the operational analytics market includes a proper study of service and software.

By business utility, the review of the operational analytics market includes a detailed study of sales, finance, human resource, marketing, and others.

By application, it includes a comprehensive study of risk management, fraud detection, predictive asset maintenance, workforce management, supply chain management, sales & marketing management, customer management, and others.

Industry News:

In August 2020, MemSQL announced that they are planning to make their collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) stronger by joining the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP). MemSQL’s architecture is designed in such a way that its cloud-based database for operational analytics and the cloud-native app can benefit from the power of AWS services like Apache Kafka and Amazon SageMaker. Their latest version can profit from Amazon Elastic Cloud Computing (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), which would help the company with full extensibility for real-time operational analytics. This technology upgrade reflects that MemSQL can be optimized to back projects using artificial intelligence, streaming data, and machine learning (ML).

