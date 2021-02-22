Global T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

Apptricity Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Basware

Expensify

Chrome River Technologies

Infor

Coupa Software

Trippeo Technologies

Certify

Journyx

Xero

Harvest

Ariett

Abila

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

