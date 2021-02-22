Sweeteners Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The global sweeteners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America, increasing health conscious population is driving the growth of sweeteners market. U.S. is the major contributor of sweeteners market in North America.

High growth of beverage market in Europe is influencing the growth of sweeteners market in this region. U.K, Germany, France and the Netherlands are majorly contributing in the growth of sweeteners market in Europe. Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region for sweeteners market in which China is the major producer of sweeteners followed by India. Growing application of sweeteners in wide range of industries will boost the growth of sweeteners market in the rest of the world.

