Biopesticides Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

Biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of a type such as bioherbicide, bioinsecticide, bio fungicide, and others. Among all, bioinsecticide is expected to grow at the fastest rate based on its convenience to use and easy application.

Based on the form, biopesticides market is segmented into dry, liquid and others. The liquid formulation is gaining popularity as compared to other forms.

On the basis of the application, biopesticides market is segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. Foliar-applied biopesticides are expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. However, soil treatment is projected to gain a moderate growth over the estimated period.

