Gluten Free Products Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

The global gluten-free products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North American region is dominating the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the review period. This is attributed to high consumption of gluten-free products in this region. However, among the European countries, Italy is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.64% during the review period.

