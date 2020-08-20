Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Insight, 2020 by DelveInsight

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a group of skin diseases that cause various degrees of skin and mucous membrane fragility. The skin becomes fragile when proteins essential for skin integrity are absent, reduced, or abnormal. It is characterized by blister formation in response to mechanical trauma. To date, there is no treatment or cure for EB. EB is generally caused by mutations involving at least 18 genes encoding structural proteins within keratin intermediate filaments, focal adhesions, desmosome cell junctions, and hemidesmosome attachment complexes, which form the intraepidermal adhesion and dermo-epidermal anchoring complex within the basement membrane zone (BMZ) of the skin and mucosae.

There are various types and subtypes of EB defined by its mode of transmission and a combination of phenotypic, ultrastructural, immunohistochemical, and molecular findings. As per the most recent classification, EB is broadly classified into: EB Simplex (EBS), Junctional EB (JEB), Dystrophic EB (DEB), and Kindler syndrome.

Table of contents:

1. Report Introduction

2. Epidermolysis Bullosa

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Epidermolysis Bullosa Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Epidermolysis Bullosa Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Epidermolysis Bullosa Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment Guidelines

4. Epidermolysis Bullosa – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Epidermolysis Bullosa companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Epidermolysis Bullosa Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Epidermolysis Bullosa Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Epidermolysis Bullosa Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Epidermolysis Bullosa Discontinued Products

13. Epidermolysis Bullosa Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

14. Epidermolysis Bullosa Key Companies

15. Epidermolysis Bullosa Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs

18. Epidermolysis Bullosa Future Perspectives

19. Epidermolysis Bullosa Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

