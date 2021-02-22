Global Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides which contain elemental sulphur. Elemental sulphur is one of the oldest fungicides and pesticides. Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides are common fungicides for grapes, strawberry, many vegetables and several other crops.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides in France, including the following market information:

France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market 2019 (%)

The global Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides market was valued at 82 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 83 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period. While the Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides production and consumption in

France

Total Market by Segment:

France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dispersion

Powder

France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Syngenta

BASF

Bayer Garden

Adama

Sulphur Mills

Nufarm

UPL

DowDuPont

Headland Agrochemicals

Arysta Lifescience

Jaishil Sulphur & Chemical Industries

Bonide

Heibei Shuangji

